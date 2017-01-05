Community helps replace roof damaged in storm

Strong winds during a storm blew the roof off of a man's house, but now, that man's getting a brand new roof thanks to help from the community.

Johnny Taylor has lived in his house for more than 20 years, and this is the third time his roof has been damaged during a storm.

"I wasn't going to be able to fixed -- period," Taylor said. "I didn't have the means to," he added.

We told you about Taylor's story, and seeing it on News Channel 25 kicked off a series of events that led to Taylor's roof being fixed.

Ed Erwin is a salesman at Johnson roofing and he said he knew they had to help after another employee at the office saw and then said something about Taylor's story.

"It started out with y'all's interview with Johnny. One of the ladies at the office [saw] it [and] told Bill Johnson's daughter Sherri about it," Erwin said. "Sherri contacted me [and] I came by and spoke with Johnny.

Erwin said Johnson roofing agreed to donate the materials to put down a modified roof, and Taylor's church, St. Matthew Lutheran stepped up to pay for the labor.

"It's just no amazement that Jesus acts like that," he said. "He puts people in line, everybody works together, and its all to help one man."

Taylor said he felt more than thankful for the help.

"I didn't earn it. Nothing I did, it was all God working through people," Taylor said. "[I'm] majorly relieved very happy like a weight came off."

