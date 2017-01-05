Killeen Independent School District combats overpopulation

Killeen High Schools have experienced overcrowding, and many parents are wondering what plans the district has to combat the increase.

People were hoping for a new high school campus, but leaders said building a new high school would likely cost more than $100,000,000 to complete.

Killeen Independent School District officials said they currently have no plans to build new high school but they are implementing other plans to help the district expand.

Officials said they added around 500 students this year, and they plan to see another one percent increase over the next semester.

Therefore, the district has expanded the number of students allowed to enroll in the Early College High School and the Career Center in addition to the four public high schools in the district.

In the same way, KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft said the district has found portable classrooms to be an effective method in helping to combat the expansions.

“The portable buildings allow us to offer flexibility to continue to offer academic programming without overcrowding class rooms and doing so very efficiently” Craft said.

Craft also said if the district did plan to build a high school in the future, it could take around three years to build.

