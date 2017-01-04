Man arrested after leading police on chase

A man is custody after leading police on a chase and then getting into an accident Wednesday night.

Killeen police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Trimmier Rd.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led police on a chase.

The driver failed to yield a turn at Metropolitan Dr. and Trimmier Rd. and collided with a vehicle.

The female driver of the car was sent to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver who led police on a chase ran away from the scene and a manhunt ensued. Officers found him in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Prather Dr. around 7:30 p.m.

He was taken to the Killeen City Jail. Charges are currently pending.

