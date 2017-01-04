Grocery delivery service comes to Waco

A new grocery delivery service is coming to Waco.

Shipt, America's fastest growing delivery service for groceries, launched a partnership with H-E-B and will be bringing the service to Waco.

According to the company, Shipt "has quickly become a favorite time-saving service of families across Texas."

Shipt brings groceries to the customer. Users download the application, select groceries, choose delivery options, and checkout.

