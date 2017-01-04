Highlander nabs Player of the Week honor

McLennan’s Daniel Pinho Severo has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Dec. 25-31, marking the seventh consecutive week a Highlander has earned the award.



Pinho Severo, a 6-6 forward from Brazil, recorded a double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds) in the Highlanders’ Dec. 30 win over Angelina. He also added three assists.



The 11th-ranked Highlanders are 16-0 on the season and host North Lake at 2 p.m. Saturday.



