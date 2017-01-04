Police search for suspected thief

The Killeen Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a suspected thief.

According to Carroll Smith, Public Affairs Officer for the Killeen Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Appalachian Trail on Thursday, Dec. 22, around 11:30 p.m. for a reported stolen 2012 black Ford Explorer.

The next day, an officer with the Harker Heights Police Department attempted to stop a Ford Explorer for a traffic violation, according to Smith.

The driver sped off and was able to get away from the police officer.

Soon after, the Harker Heights officer found the vehicle, abandoned and still running in a parking lot in the 1500 block of E. VMB, Harker Heights. The officer said three men were seen running from the vehicle. The Ford Explorer was returned to the owner.

During the investigation, the detective was able to obtain a photo of the suspect in the stolen vehicle. He is asking if anyone can identify this suspect to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3tips app for IOS and Android to give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect(s), you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

The Killeen Police Department Burglary Unit continues to investigate this Theft and information will be released as it becomes available.

