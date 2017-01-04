Hewitt garage fire destroys two cars, damages backyard

An early Wednesday morning garage fire at a Hewitt home destroyed two cars and damaged a neighboring backyard.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. in the garage of a home on Lindenwood Lane West in Hewitt.

Firefighters at the scene told News Channel 25 the fire destroyed two cars. Flames also spread to a neighbor's backyard.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

