Highlassies fall in shoot-out finale

Baylor men’s basketball All-American forward Johnathan Motley was announced as the 2017 Karl Malone Award winner during the ESPN College Basketball Awards Friday night in Los Angeles.More >>
Baylor men’s basketball All-American forward Johnathan Motley was announced as the 2017 Karl Malone Award winner during the ESPN College Basketball Awards Friday night in Los Angeles.More >>
No. 13/14 Baylor softball (33-6, 6-1 Big 12) secured a 5-1 win in game one of the weekend series with the Iowa State Cyclones (15-25, 0-7 Big 12) on Friday evening at Getterman Stadium.More >>
No. 13/14 Baylor softball (33-6, 6-1 Big 12) secured a 5-1 win in game one of the weekend series with the Iowa State Cyclones (15-25, 0-7 Big 12) on Friday evening at Getterman Stadium.More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies dropped the opener of a three-game set with the Auburn Tigers, 2-1, Friday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies dropped the opener of a three-game set with the Auburn Tigers, 2-1, Friday night on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.More >>
Baylor baseball lost its series opener at Texas Tech 13-2 on Friday evening at Griffin Park.More >>
Baylor baseball lost its series opener at Texas Tech 13-2 on Friday evening at Griffin Park.More >>
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 9-2, behind Riley Sartain’s five-RBI performance Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 9-2, behind Riley Sartain’s five-RBI performance Friday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>