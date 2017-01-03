FCA Victory Bowl to announce 2017 rosters

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be holding a press conference on Saturday, January 7th at 1:00 PM, on the 2nd floor of the Waco Medical Building, 2911 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX 76708.

All media are welcome to attend as FCA introduces the coaches that will coach in the 9th annual FCA Victory Bowl Football Game, the 4th annual Volleyball Game, and the 2nd annual Baseball and Softball Games. Coaches will be available for questions and photos during the press conference.

The past eight Victory Bowls have proved to be very successful as participants were selected from 100 high schools over 12 counties in Central Texas. Over 4,000 attended all 4 games.

The Red and Blue teams are tied at 4 wins each in football. In Volleyball, Red Team has a 2-1 record. The Red Team has a 1-0 record in baseball and The Blue Team has a 1-0 record in softball.

Members of each team are nominated by their high school coaches in November and December. The final rosters are then selected by the coaching staffs. The dates for this year’s games are listed below. It will once again be the end to an uplifting week of practices, service projects, and much more. Last year’s game statistics and bowl records can be found at: http://heartoftexasfca.org/victory-bowl

More information on these and other upcoming events to follow.

Upcoming Victory Bowl Events:

February 12th – Player Press Conference (Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Avenue, Waco, TX)

April 9th – Victory Banquet (Baylor University-Ferrell Center) Keynote Speaker: TBA

June 7th – Players and cheerleaders report (University High School and University of Mary Hardin Baylor)

June 9th - 2nd Annual Victory Bowl Baseball Game (UMHB)

2nd Annual Victory Bowl Softball Game (UMHB)

June 10th – 4th Annual Super Centex Victory Bowl Volleyball Game (University High School)

9th Annual Super Centex Victory Bowl Football Game (Waco ISD Stadium)