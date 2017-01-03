Erin Moran

Erin came to Central Texas and the First Alert 25 Weather Team in January 2017. She understands how important an accurate forecast is to your everyday life, and looks forward to providing you with your wake-up forecasts on Good Morning Texas, Monday through Friday.

Erin comes from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she spent nearly two years forecasting and reporting on weather ranging from sunny, hot and humid days to tropical storms, hurricanes, and severe thunderstorms. She’s also covered several weather and news stories at WJZY-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, TWCN in Albany, New York, and WGGB-TV in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Erin is pursuing her Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University. She also holds a B.A. in Communication from Westfield State University in Westfield, Massachusetts.

A native of the Boston area, Erin grew up experiencing the highs and lows of all four seasons. But it was the complex forecasting involved with Superstorm Sandy, and the devastation that followed the historic storm’s track along the northeast coast, that led Erin to pursue weather as a full-time job.

Outside of work, Erin is an avid dog-lover and frequents the local dog park often with her lab-retriever, Nala. She enjoys eating at local restaurants, and traveling with her fiancé Mike. She’s looking forward to calling Central Texas home!