Highlassies squeak by Southern-Shreveport

The McLennan Highlassies opened 2017 with a 57-56 win over the Southern-Shreveport Lady Jaguars in the final game of day one of the McLennan Shootout.



The two teams appeared evenly matched through the first quarter with neither team holding more than a four-point lead. The game was tied at 18 heading into the second quarter. Both teams struggled to start the second. The Highlassies scored the first points of the quarter on a Velma Mitchell jumper with 7:26 to play. McLennan extended the lead down the stretch and held the 32-25 advantage at the break.



The Highlassies took the first double-digit lead of the game at 40-30 with 6:23 to play in the third quarter. The Lady Jaguars trimmed the lead to six several times in the final minutes of the quarter, and McLennan led 49-42 going into the final period. Southern-Shreveport's Brown drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 8:34 remaining in the game to cut the McLennan lead to four. The Highlassies quickly extended the lead to eight before the Lady Jaguars began to rally. Southern-Shreveport took a one-point lead, 56-55, on a McCoy layup with 46 seconds remaining in the game. Nadia Hayes drained a pair of free throws for McLennan with 20 seconds to go to secure the win.



Mitchell led the Highlassies with 19 points and Hayes added 10.



McLennan will face Paris in the final game of the McLennan Shoot-out tomorrow at 7 p.m.