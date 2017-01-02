Multiple vehicle accident slows traffic on I-35

TXDOT said a multiple vehicle accident had traffic slowed down at Berger Rd, near mile marker 305 on I-35 on Monday afternoon. The area is now cleared.

The accident was on the left lane. TXDOT said traffic was backed up to Nugent Ave. or near exit 302 in Temple.

TXDOT added a separate two-car crash at Lely Dr., south of Troy, was causing a 15 minute delay. This accident is now cleared.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.