Waco Triathlon Club begins new year fitness goals

It's a new year and Central Texans have new fitness goals.

Instead of overcrowding the gym, one local athletic group is proving there are other ways to get a good workout.

Members of the Waco Triathlon Club met at Woodway Park Sunday afternoon for their First of the Year Open Water Swim event.

Swimmers dipped into the cool waters of Lake Waco and swam buoy to buoy. Athlete Adam Lewis said using mother nature is a great way to get in shape.

"This is the original gym,” Lewis said. “This is the playground we're all given. Using what all we have available to us and making the best out of it. In this case, setting a couple buoys out and swimming some laps in the lake."

The men and women in the triathlon club also include running and biking into their training as well. Lewis said members are preparing to participate in triathlons across the state and nation later this year.

“We’re also a social organization,” Lewis said. “We like to get together and train. That’s what makes it the best.”

Lewis has advice for people who truly desire to get in shape this year.

“I would just say stick to it,” Lewis said. “Make sure you put effort into it. Nothing’s easy.”

He also mentioned that it’s important for people to not give up on themselves and to surround themselves around a supportive group in order to reach their personal fitness goals.

“You’re doing this for yourself,” Lewis said. “If you give up, you’re giving up on yourself. And everyone deserves to treat themselves better than that.”

