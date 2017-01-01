Severe weather possible late tonight, early tomorrow

The weather will stay quiet through midnight.

That will likely change late tonight as a strong storm system moves across Central Texas. A line of storms will develop in west Texas around midnight and push east into Central Texas during the early morning hours Monday. We should see storms in our western counties (San Saba/Goldthwaite) around 2-3am, along I-35 around 5-6am, and to the east of I-35 after sunrise.

Some of the strongest storms may produce strong winds up to 70mph and some spotty hail up to half dollar size. If a couple of isolated storms can get going ahead of the main line, there will be the potential for a couple of isolated tornadoes as well.

We want to stress that not all storms will produce severe weather tonight. However, if a few storms go severe, we will have you covered!

We will continue to look at the latest data available and provide updates on here and your First Alert 25 Weather App!

Make sure to join us at 5:30 and 10 p.m. on News Channel 25.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.