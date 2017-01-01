Police officer shot in back, suspect charged with aggravated assault

A Calvert Police officer was shot while on duty early Jan. 1.

According to the Law Enforcement Association of Brazos Valley, officer Stephen Magnes was ambushed while on duty New Year's morning.

Sheriff Gerald Yezak of Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Magnes was giving a woman a courtesy ride back to a residence near Hammond Power Plant when he came under fire.

Magnes was shot in the back and the vest he was wearing stopped the round.

Magnes was wearing a bulletproof vest, which prevented serious injury. The woman in the vehicle was not injured.

The suspect, Petrick Lashane Jones, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer. Jones is being held at Robertson County Jail.

His bond is set at $500,000.

Magnes was treated and released from St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

