Police: Man charged with murder for Killeen homicide

A man has been charged with murder in a Killeen homicide.

Donte Samuels was found dead in the yard of a residence on the 300 block of S. 56th Street.

Police identified Antonio Marquis Willis as being at the residence the day before the murder. A warrant was issued for Willis' arrest and he turned himself in on Feb. 2.

Willis is being held in the Killeen City Jail awaiting arraignment.

