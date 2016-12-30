Waco kicks off First Friday's in the new year - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco kicks off First Friday's in the new year

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
WACO, TX

First Friday’s in Waco will kick off for the new year on Jan. 6. 

First Friday’s will extend hours for downtown businesses for your enjoyment.  

This event will happen every month in downtown Waco.

