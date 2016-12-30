How to be safe on New Year's Eve

A Killeen police officer was involved in an accident Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Killeen police officer was involved in an accident Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Neil Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote.More >>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.More >>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.More >>
Castleman Creek Elementary Principal Mandy Johnson said a student was care-flighted to the hospital after suffering symptoms from a head injury at school.More >>
Castleman Creek Elementary Principal Mandy Johnson said a student was care-flighted to the hospital after suffering symptoms from a head injury at school.More >>
North Carolina has played in 11 national championship games and won five. This is Gonzaga's first.More >>
North Carolina has played in 11 national championship games and won five. This is Gonzaga's first.More >>