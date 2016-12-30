How to be safe on New Year's Eve

Local law enforcement and other groups want to make sure people make it home safe this New Year’s Eve.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Belton Police and Killeen Police will be increasing patrols over the holiday weekend.

Bell County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Major T.J. Cruz said the cost of calling a cab is small in comparison to the cost of getting arrested for a DWI.

“You're looking at court fines, court costs, having to bail out of jail, losing your driver’s license. It's going to get deep in your wallet versus whatever it's going to cost you to call a cab and get a ride home,” Cruz said.

Belton police said a drunk driving arrest could cost up to $10,000 a person.

Officials will be looking for drivers who are speeding and anyone who is presenting a hazardous risk.

There are several groups offering free safe rides home for those who plan on drinking.

Waco Transit is offering their 12th annual “Safe Ride Home” program, providing free shuttle rides on New Year’s Eve between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Call Waco Transit at (254) 750-1620 to schedule the free shuttle ride.

Tow King is also offering free tows home on New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call Tow King at (254) 666-5484 for a free tow.

AAA is encouraging drivers to have a plan in place, but as a last resort they are offering their Tipsy Tow program from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. so intoxicated drivers don’t get behind the wheel.

