Decluttr proves that maybe you didn't give that perfect Christmas gift

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
Decluttr, a company that buys unwanted cell phones, DVDs, CDs, video games, books and tech items from consumers, reports that trade-ins peaked during this holiday season.

Decluttr says festive trade-ins were at a record high this year, with 525,342 cell phones, CDs, DVDs, video games, books and tech items gathered in the first 48 hours after Santa’s visit.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" was the most traded video game.

"Frozen" was the most traded DVD and the iPhone 6 was the most sold phone.   

Over 4,700 tech items were also traded in across the two days, totaling over $400,000.

For a full breakdown of the most traded in CDs, DVDs and video games this Christmas holiday you can check out the blog at Decluttr.com

