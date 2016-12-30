Fishing license waived, 1,000 rainbow trout released for Family Fishin' and Fun

Belton Parks and Recreation partners with Texas Parks and Wildlife for a two-part annual event.

The first event was held on Dec. 16.

Family Fishin' and Fun continues on Friday, Dec. 30 at Nolan Creek in downtown Belton from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"We always try and do it when there is a school holiday. You know kids are kinda cooped in the house, parents are looking for something to do. So, this is usually just a fun activity for them to have a good chance of catching a fish and take it home and have some good food in the evening," Belton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said.

During those two hours, the state of Texas waives the fishing license rule and allows all citizens with or without a proper fishing license to fish from Nolan Creek.

"So if you don't fish because you don't have a license and you're not sure, you can come down here. It's a safe place, and no game wardens will be bothering you," Bates added.

Brayden Sims, an 11-year-old from Nolanville, was especially thankful the Texas Parks and Wildlife works with the City of Belton to waive the fishing license rule.

"Me, my mom and dad thought it would be cool to come down here and fish because they don't have any fishing license and they don't want to get in trouble for not fishing with any license so we thought it would be fun to come down here and fish," Sims said.

A thousand rainbow trout will be stocked into the creek at the start of the event. People can choose to catch and release or catch and keep up to five trout to take home.

The purpose of the event is to promote the sport of fishing in communities such as Belton.

The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will be on site with free bait - corn, worms and specialty jigs - and hot chocolate. Staff will also be available to provide tips and assistance.

Fishing poles will not be provided and must be brought from home.

