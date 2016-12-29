Wanted man arrested in Austin area

The man police were searching for has been arrested.

Police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive on Friday, Dec. 9.

41-year-old Jason Francisco Munayco was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on Dec. 10.

John Eric Saenz was determined to be at the residence at the time of the shooting by a video, according to police.

Saenz was arrested in the Austin area on Dec. 31. the U.S. Marshal's Task Force were able to locate Saenz during a traffic stop and he was taken without incident into custody.

In the video, Saenz is seen carrying what seems to be a handgun and then is later seen firing shots, according to the affidavit for arrest.

The affidavit also said they discovered a .40 caliber handgun in the yard of the residence.

Police later located Saenz, and he gave written and oral statements on the incident. He was not in police custody when he gave the statement.

Police said Saenz admitted to getting into an altercation. He also admitted to firing the handgun and discarding the handgun.

Saenz was convicted of a third degree felony in 2008 for harassing a public servant and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He was released from prison Nov. 2009.

Saenz was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Saenz is being held at the Travis County Jail where he awaits extradition.

