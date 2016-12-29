Waco police investigating overnight drowning as "questionable" death

The Waco Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly drowned early Thursday morning in the Brazos River, near North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Faulkner Lane.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said a man called police after he noticed his fishing partner was missing and believed he may be in the river.

The man told police he last saw his friend fishing by the river around 1:30 a.m.

"The complainant stepped away for a bit and when he returned he could not locate the friend," Swanton said.

Officers found the victim's hat, cellphone, and other belongings at the scene.

A boat from the Waco Fire Department searched the river and found the man's body close to where he was last seen fishing.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Victim Services, Crime Scene, and Special Crimes are investigating.

