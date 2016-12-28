Celebrate the New Year in Central Texas

Be sure to celebrate the New Year with these events all throughout Central Texas!

Waco

Brew Year's Eve - Dancing Bear Pub

$40 per person (includes 2 beers, 2 craft cocktails, hors d'oeurves, toast, and a late night taco buffet)

New Years Eve Celebration - Barnett's Public House

$75 VIP (includes dinner, champagne); $15 Advanced (includes appetizers, desserts, and toast); $20 at the door

A Night at the Oscars-Themed NYE Party - Hotel Indigo - Waco

$125 per person

New Year's Eve with Dichotomy - Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits

Varies

Temple

A Venetian Masquerade New Year's Eve Party - Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum

$35-75 per person

New Years Eve - Greendoor on Second Street

No cover, free champagne toast at midnight

New Years Eve: 3 Great Blues/Rock bands - O'Briens Irish Pub

Price varies.

New Years Even Dance - In The Mood Ballroom

$20 per person - Reservations required

New Year Party - Main Street Club

$5 cover

Killeen

New Year's Eve at the Wine Room - Stillhouse Wine Room

$30 in advance, $40 at the door

New Years Eve at the Park at MTM with the kids - The Park at MTM

$24.99 per family of four

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.