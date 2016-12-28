Killeen man dies after being found beaten in front yard

Killeen police are investigating after a man died after being found unresponsive in a front yard of a residence.

Police said they located a 52-year-old man in the front yard of a residence on the 500 block of Libra Dr. The man was unresponsive and appeared to have physical injuries.

The man, Randy Oliver, was transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. He died two days later. Oliver was from Killeen.

Officers said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by a roommate during a fight. Oliver was later seen by a passerby in the front yard.

The suspect, Frankie Boyd III, was interviewed by detectives and taken into custody. Boyd was charged with aggravated assault and his bond is set at $100,000.

He is in the Bell County Jail.

This case continues to be investigated by the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Homicide Unit

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.