Belton police need help identifying shoplifters

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Belton Police Department needs help identifying two people accused of shoplifting.

It happened on Dec. 13 at the Ace Hardware store on North Main Street.

Police said a man and a woman took a drill set and a shower head.

Surveillance photos showed the man and the woman wearing dark-colored clothing and riding in a pickup truck.

If you recognize the man and the woman or the pickup truck in the surveillance photos, contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

