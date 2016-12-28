Belton police need help identifying shoplifters

The Belton Police Department needs help identifying two people accused of shoplifting.

It happened on Dec. 13 at the Ace Hardware store on North Main Street.

Police said a man and a woman took a drill set and a shower head.

Surveillance photos showed the man and the woman wearing dark-colored clothing and riding in a pickup truck.

If you recognize the man and the woman or the pickup truck in the surveillance photos, contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

