Belton police need help identifying shoplifters

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert out of Haskell, Texas. Police are looking for two children: Malakai Lara, 4, and Devonte McGee, 8.More >>
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said that deputy, a trooper and a TxDOT worker saved an 81-year-old woman after she drove off the road in Ellis County.More >>
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.More >>
Downtown Waco is going to see lots of food trucks on Saturday. The Texas Food Truck Showdown is celebrating its third year.More >>
