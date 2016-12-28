Baylor Bears snap 6-game losing skid with Cactus Bowl win

Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.

The Baylor Bears snapped a six game losing skid when they faced the 10-2 Broncos who were just 9 points away from being undefeated this season.

Both the Broncos and Bears were ranked 108th when it comes to the turnover margin. Fourteen points were scored off of Boise State's two turnovers in the first half.

The Bears came ready to play in the first half scoring three touchdowns, two of those from KD Cannon. The first was a spectacular 30-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith giving Baylor the early lead, and the second was a 68-yard touchdown, putting the bears up 14-3.

Baylor had 353 total yards in the first half alone, Cannon responsible for 182 of those yards.

In the second quarter, JaMycal Hasty helped to extend the Bears lead after a five yard rushing touchdown. The Bears went 99 yards in 14 plays.

True Freshman Zach Smith had 2 touchdowns and 285 yards in the first two quarters. He has now thrown for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in each of his 4 career starts. This is Zach Smith's very first win as the starting quarterback.

For only the second time this season, the Broncos were trailing at the half. Before today, they had not trailed by 15 points at any point in a game this season.

The Bears put an end to their 6 game losing streak as they defeat the Broncos, and Baylor Acting Head Coach, Jim Grobe, ends his coaching career with a win.

