Killeen celebrates second day of Kwanzaa

Today is the second day of Kwanzaa and Killeen residents gathered to celebrate and light the candle of Self-Determination. The non-profit organization Songhai Bamboo Roots held its third Kwanzaa celebration at the Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen.

They celebrated by focusing on educating the community on how to be financially stable for the future. Organizers say it is important that those in the community to know how to invest, save and budget funds. Those who attended also got a chance to look at vendors and experience what Kwanzaa is all about.

Head organizer Darlene Golden says that it is important for the community, especially the children, to determine who they are because they are the future.

"We try to teach the children coming up in the community that I determine who I am; I determine what's good; I determine what's bad," Golden said. "It's all about positive reinforcement."

Golden invites those in the community who are curious about Kwanzaa to come out to the Moss Rose Community Center as they continue their week-long celebration. For information on the upcoming Kwanzaa events click here.

