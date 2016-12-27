Carter Blood Care encourages people to donate blood as a New Year’s resolution

Donating blood for the first time may be scary, but Carter Blood is encouraging people to consider donating blood as a New Year’s resolution. It takes about an hour and doesn’t require any money to do so. It is a resolution in which you can help saves lives.

The blood drive will take place at Midway Middle School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 4 at 800 Hewitt Dr. in the gym.

If you would like to donate blood, remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink water, at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well and present a government- issued photo ID.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17 and up may give independently.

First timer donors may be hesitant to donate. To find answers to frequently asked questions you can visit CarterBloodCare.org. or visit a Carter Blood location near you.

For more information or to schedule an appointment contact Ruth Wyrick at 254-761-5680.

