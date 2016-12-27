Silver alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old man - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Silver alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old man

(Source: Navarro County) (Source: Navarro County)
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said the silver alert is discontinued for missing 88-year-old Rufus Tarrant. He was found at a gas station/.

Tarrant has been diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment.

