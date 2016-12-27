Axtell High School hosts Blood drive in honor of teen fighting leukemia

Carter BloodCare wants to see more first-time donors this new year.

Axtell High School is partnering up with Carter BloodCare to host a blood drive in honor of Cameron Garland, a young teen fighting leukemia.

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at 308 Ottawa in the parking lot of the football field on the Carter BloodCare bus.

The process takes about an hour of your time. Your donation could potentially change the life of four people: yourself and three patients whose lives could be saved with one donation.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17 and up may give independently.

If you’re planning to give blood remember to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before donating. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID.

Many first-time donors have plenty of questions and some answers you may be looking for can be found online at CarterBloodCare.org or you can visit a Carter BloodCare near you.

For more information on donor eligibility call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

For more information on the Axtell High School Blood Drive or to schedule an appointment time, contact Tammie Garland at (254) 709-2858.

