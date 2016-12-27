Waco Library to host a movie matinee

The Waco library is starting a program for kids with special needs. They will be hosting a movie matinee open for everyone.

The first show will be Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at the South Waco Library located at 2727 S. 18th St.

Everyone is invited to bring pillows and blankets to get comfortable. They will be showing the movie Mary Poppins.

If you have any questions about this program you can contact Barbara Frank at 254-750-8411 or barbabafr@wacotx.gov.

