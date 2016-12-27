Man indicted for murder near Baylor University - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man indicted for murder near Baylor University

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Tyrell Jordan Dever, 26, of Waco has been indicted Tuesday for the murder of Frederick Lee Clark of Waco.

On Thursday, Oct. 6 2016, Dever was arrested on S. Ninth Street and Garrett around 2:15 p.m. by Waco Police for a murder that placed Baylor University on lockdown.

According to police, Dever approached a group of men in an empty lot near S. Ninth street and Garrett, and then opened fire – shooting one man that later died.

