Bryan Police are looking for break-in suspect

Traditional Oil and Lube located at 1404 W. Villa Maria Rd was broken into on Oct. 20, 2016.

Bryan Police are using this video in hopes to identify the suspect.

The suspect took multiple items and caused roughly $1,200 worth of damage to the building.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact Det. Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to case #16-1000872

