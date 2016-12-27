Texas A&M Women’s Basketball game against Prairie View has been moved to 1 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the Texas A&M football team's appearance in the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl.

The Texas A&M Aggies (9-3, 0-0 SEC) are taking on the Prairie View Lady Panthers (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at 1 p.m.

It is game 13 and the Aggies final non-conference game of the regular season. You can see the game on the SEC Network Plus or KZNE 1150 AM with Tom Turbiville and Bret Dark available through smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.

The Aggies defeated 2016 NCAA Runner-Up Syracuse 105-84 in their last game, on Dec. 21.

So far it’s looking to be a record breaking season for the Aggies with is being the first 100+ point effort for the Aggies since 2010-11, and the first time in program history that Texas A&M has scored 100+ points against a ranked opponent.



Prairie View is 5-6 in head coach Ravon Justice’s first year. Alexus Parker leads the Lady Panthers with 15.5 points per game.

After this game, the Aggies open SEC play on Monday, Jan. 2 against Vanderbilt in Reed Arena. Tip is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

