Temple Fire and Rescue taking applications for Fire Academy

The Temple Fire and Rescue Training Academy is now taking applications for anyone interested in attending the Fire Academy.

The event is scheduled to start Jan. 9 at the Temple Fire and Rescue Training Facility.

The academy’s purpose is for individuals to obtain a Structural Firefighter Certification through the Texas Commission and to obtain an Emergency Medical Technician Certification through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

For more information, contact the Temple Fire and Rescue Training Division at (254) 298-5970 or firetraining@templetx.gov.

