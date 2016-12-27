Cameron Park Zoo breaks attendance record 2nd year in a row

Cameron Park Zoo set a record for a second year in a row.

This year, the zoo brought a total of 289,610 guests, and last year, the zoo recorded a total of 256,750 guests with approximately 60 percent coming from outside McLennan County.

The zoo has seen an increase since 2005 and averages over 250,000 guests per year with 50 percent traveling from Austin, Killeen, Fort Hood, Temple/Belton and Bryan/College Station.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation Tourism Division, the zoo has generated over $13 million to the local economy over the past two years.

