Robinson family displaced on Christmas Eve after house fire

A family of five was displaced Saturday after their house caught on fire on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a war zone its looks like a bomb went off in there,” Jonathan Futch, who lives in the home, said.

Futch said the inside of the house was destroyed in a fire shortly after 2:00 a.m.Saturday.

The house suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. The family believes it started after a heater in the dog house caught fire and then spread to the side of their house. Futch said his first reaction was to get the three kids and his girlfriend to safety.

“Once that was done, I guess I did what any renter or homeowner would do is try to save what they’ve got,” Futch said.

Futch said he tried to battle the fire himself.

“I could see flames coming out from the vents and the roof, so I knew at that point it had been in the attic and there wasn’t much I could do with a small water hose,” Futch said.

No one in the family or their animals were hurt in the fire. The family said because the firefighters responded quickly, they were able to save their Christmas gifts.

“Our children can still have the Christmas that they deserve,” Futch said.

Thanks to help from the community and their local church they have been provided a place to stay. Friends also started a go fund me account to help the family. To donate click here.

