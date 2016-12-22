Last minute shoppers talk favorite holiday meals

Christmas is a few days away and many residents are still shopping for gifts and meals.

H-E-B organizer Johnny Mojica said every year they see an increase of families all over central Texas who look forward to feeding their loved ones for Christmas.

“We have so many deals going on across the store and I think they ‘re really taking advantage of it,” Mojica said.

Just before Christmas, H-E-B has a meal deal that includes eight free items if you purchase a ham, turkey or brisket. Although it’s not turkey day, some families still chose the bird as their Christmas holiday favorite, while others decided to change their tradition

“It was turkey, but we had to let the turkey go away, so now it's ham this year,” Sherry Mccoy said.

While parents looked for meals and deals the little ones had a different idea about their favorite part of Christmas. Which of course included the gifts and Santa.

Some look forward to getting presents, others look forward to preparing meals, all with the mission of spending quality time with each other.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.