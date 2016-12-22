Gov. Greg Abbott pardons Central Texan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Gov. Greg Abbott pardons Central Texan

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Governor Greg Abbott pardoned a Central Texas man on Thursday.

In the proclamation, Rueben James Frye, 30, received a full pardon and restoration of civil rights of citizenship. 

Frye was sentenced in 2003 to five years of community supervision, a $1,000 fine, and $300 restitution for forgery. 

