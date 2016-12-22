Police ask for help identifying possible car thief - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
HILL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in several car thefts and burglaries. 

According to police, she may be involved in several cases in the Hillsboro and Hill County area that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsboro Police Detective Sgt. Michael Middleton at 254-582-2381. 

