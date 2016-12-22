Police: Woman sought for information in Killeen homicide

Detectives are searching for a woman who they believe may have information pertinent to a homicide investigation.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 22 on the 300 block of 56th Street. Police received a call of a man possibly sleeping in a front yard of the home.

22-year-old Donte Samuels was pronounced dead at 7:03 a.m.

Detectives from the Killeen Police Department are searching for Tarah Ann Nichols. Killeen PD say that Nichols may be with her son, 16. Child Services is concerned for the welfare of the child because of neglectful supervision.

Neighbors, Richard and Audrey Edwards said they aren't surprised by the death down the street.

"You don't ever know what's gonna happen down there around that corner and all because like I said considering the woods and stuff out there," Audrey Edwards said.

"I just hate it because this time of year at Christmas time, and something happened to a person down the street like that. I don't like it," Richard Edwards added.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this death to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

