Police make an arrest in officer-involved shooting

An arrest has been made in an aggravated robbery case where a police officer identified as Joel Bravo was shot.

The Bryan Police Department said there was an aggravated robbery on the 2000 block of South College Avenue at 1:17 a.m.

Suspects entered a store and displayed a firearm. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

An officer contacted a potential suspect in the area of Duncan and South College. During this contact, the suspect shot at the officer, who was struck in his ballistic vest.

The officer was transported to a nearby medical facility. He was treated for minor injuries and released with.

A man fitting the suspect's description was found hiding in a vehicle near the intersection of W. Duncan St. and Miller Avenue.

The man exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

The suspect, identified as Rafeal Antione Ginn, 31, was apprehended on the 1900 block of Miller Avenue.

Ginn was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading and resisting arrest, and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.