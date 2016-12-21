Waco woman holds event to give out gifts to families in need

There are many organizations that give out gifts during the holidays, but few see the faces of the people they help. One Waco organization had that chance Wednesday night.

The organization is called Making it Happen. The founder, Tonia Stonum, put on the event Toy Extravaganza for the first time at Epiphany Event Center in Waco.

Stonum said families started signing up in October. In the end, she said 40 families and 150 kids took part in her charity. She held an event where they a chance to celebrate as they received their gifts. She said each kid unwrapped two to three and some even got bicycles if their parents signed up for that.

Stonum said she just wanted to give back because she has been on the other side before.

“This is dear to my heart because I know how it feels and I just want other people to be reassured that they're not alone and they can come out and ask for help without anyone laughing at them,” Stonum said.

Stonum said on Christmas morning she'll also take gifts to kids and babies at Hillcrest.

