Mulkey A 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Candidate

No. 14/22 Baylor baseball shut out No. 15/25 Oklahoma 7-0 on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies and Temple Lady Leopards split today's conference doubleheader in Temple.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team used dominant pitching to win game one and power hitting to claim game two as the Cru swept a non-conference doubleheader from McMurry Saturday in Belton.More >>
The No. 8 Texas A&M men's tennis team won its 13th straight match, defeating LSU 5-2 at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge, LA Saturday afternoon.More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points while orchestrating Gonzaga's efficient offense, and the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.More >>
