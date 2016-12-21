Sixteen people displaced after careless disposal of smoking materials causes apartment fire

Sixteen people were without a home Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Temple.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Greenbrier Park Apartments on South 13th Street.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire was deemed unintentional, caused by careless disposal of smoking materials.

Officers with the Temple Police Department were the first on the scene, knocking on doors to make sure everyone got out safely.

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said that according to information he received, everyone was accounted for and that no one was hurt.

According to Temple Fire, eight apartments received fire damage and considered uninhabitable. Four nearby apartments received smoke and water damage.

The building the fire happened in has a total of 8 units: four upstairs and four downstairs.

There was a temporary shelter in place at the Summit Recreation Center, which is just down the block from the apartment complex.

The American Red Cross was assisting. Call 254-523-4985 if you would like to donate any items.

