Overnight bus crash in Hill County blocks I-35, injured over a dozen

A three vehicle crash in Hill County overnight sent over a dozen people to area hospitals and blocked I-35 northbound for a few hours.

DPS responded to the wreck at mile marker 378 northbound 3-miles south of Milford around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sgt. D.L. Wilson of DPS said traffic was slowed for construction, and a bus struck the back of a tractor-trailer and then struck another bus. A total of 13 people—including both bus drivers-- were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Both buses were traveling to the Dallas area.

74 other people on both buses were taken by Hillsboro ISD buses to Carl’s Corner to await other company buses.

DPS had I-35 completely back open at 1 a.m.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.