Overnight fire engulfs Hallsburg Home, displaces family

Four firefighting agencies responded to a blaze in Hallsburg overnight. They responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Retreat Center Road. The call originally came in as a car fire with neighbors hearing explosions.

The fire started in the back of the house that spread to the garage and then to the attic. Three people were in the home at the time of the fire, and were able to get out—no injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20-minutes. As of right now, the family is displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it’s too early to tell if the house is a total loss.

