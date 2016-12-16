Cameron Park Zoo holding baby shower for expecting orangutans

The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco is holding a baby shower for one of its most famous couples, orangutans Mei and KJ.

It's taking place on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. in the Asian Forest Exhibit.

Mei and KJ have been together since the exhibit's creation in 2009. The zoo announced they were expecting in November.

For the past week, people across the country have donated gifts for the baby shower.

Cameron Park Zoo primate keeper Emily Ellison said it's still not too late to get the expecting parents a gift.

"People are able to bring any like items they see on the registry. Bubble baths and crayons, things like that. But if someone wants to just get an item, the things to be considered of ... no metal, no tape, no staples, no glue," she said.

The couple has a registry on Target.com.

Mei is due in January 2017.

