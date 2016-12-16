Woman convicted of killing a two-year-old dies in prison

A woman in Milam County died in prison Thursday.

Sherril Small, formerly of Rockdale, was convicted by a Milam County jury of capital murder in 2014.

The child was Alex Hill, Small's two year old foster child who was found unconscious after her head was smashed against the floor.

The toddler died after being taken off life support.

20th District Judge, John W. Youngblood sentenced Small to life in prison without parole.

According to authorities, Small died of natural causes.

In a press release from the Milam County D.A., they said Small lived longer as a convicted murderer than Alex Hill lived her entire life.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.