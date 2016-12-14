Three displaced after overnight Temple house fire

An investigation is underway to find out what caused an overnight house fire in Temple that left three people without a home Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on North 12th Street and East Irvin Avenue just before midnight.

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said firefighters found heavy fire near the back of the house when they arrived.

The fire spread to both sides of the wooden house.

Firefighters had it under control about a half hour later.

The house was left with extensive roof and interior damage.

Pechal said it was a total loss.

The fire left three people without a home. No one was hurt.

It's unclear what caused the fire and where the fire started.

